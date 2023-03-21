(The following video and article is for educational purposes only and is not meant to promote any particular religion)
MOSES LAKE - As a precursor to its public tours of the Moses Lake temple this August, a local stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints provided Source ONE News with a video detailing the various functions of its temples.
A group of men known as 'elders' and women known as 'sisters' narrate the tour of the recently renovated LDS temple in Washington D.C.
Dedication of the Moses Lake LDS temple will happen in September 2023. It's located on Yonezawa Boulevard on the city's south end.
This temple will be the fourth in operation in Washington state, joining the Richland, Seattle and Spokane temples. The Tacoma Washington Temple was announced in October 2022