SOAP LAKE - Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort is going to federal court this month after two ex-employees decided to sue their former employer a few years ago.
According to court documents obtained by Source ONE News, former resort manager Peter Sharp and resort chef Reginald 'Nick' Blair are taking their former bosses, resort owners Kevin Wen and Sherry Xiao, to court.
Court documents listed the wrongdoings alleged by Sharp and Blair against the resort which include: breach of contract, willful withholding of wages, overtime violations in violation of federal and state law, religious harassment in violation of federal and state law, national origin harassment in violation of federal and state law, retaliation in violation of federal and state law, and wrongful discharge (termination) in violation of public policy.
Legal records show that the case against the Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort will be going to a jury trial in the United States District Court Eastern District of Washington on March 27 at 8:30 a.m. and will be presided by Judge Thomas O. Rice.
Sharp and Blair were hired in March 2018 and were fired in June 2018 after both filed a wage complaint with the Department of Labor & Industries against the resort in June 2018. The defendants in the case deny all claims made by Blair and Sharp and deem both as "untrustworthy," according to court documents.
The resort contests that both Blair and Sharp did not file their wage complaint in 'good faith.'
For further details about the claims made by Blair and Sharp, click here. For the latest court document associated with the case, click here.