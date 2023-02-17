WENATCHEE - A former deputy has filed a lawsuit against the Chelan County Sheriff's Office alleging civil rights violations that reportedly forced him out of his job with the law enforcement agency.
Aaron Shepard and his wife, Nicole Shepard are plaintiffs in the lawsuit that was filed on Feb. 14 in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington. Shepard contests that his rights were violated by former Sheriff Brian Burnett and other Chelan County Sheriff's Office administrators after he left Grace City Church in Wenatchee in 2016.
“Since 2016, Defendant Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has engaged in employment discrimination by progressively harassing, bulling, and retaliating against Deputy Shepard for divorcing his wife and leaving the Grace City Church,” the lawsuit stated. “Defendants specifically targeted law enforcement officers that they perceive do not believe what the members of Grace City Church believe and do not follow the dictates of Grace City Church.”
In 2015, Shepard says he was pressured by his co-workers and superiors at the Chelan County Sheriff's Office to attend Grace City Church after getting an invitation to a marriage retreat that specifically appealed to law enforcement and their wives.
In the lawsuit, Shepard implied that the Sheriff's Office's association with Grace City Church was willful and overt and gave the appearance that the government agency endorsed the religious organization. By law, government is prohibited from promoting religion or any partiality towards a religious point of view.
“The defendants continued to instruct and indeed order Deputy Shepard to attend the marriage counseling at Grace City Church until the level of proselytizing in Grace City Church and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office became overbearing and uncomfortable to Deputy Shepard’s own personal and religious conviction to bear,” the lawsuit stated.
The lawsuit also alleged that Shepard was denied multiple promotions and developed anxiety due to the unsavory treatment inflicted upon him by select sheriff's staff.
“Several other non-Grace City Church officers on the team also resigned due to the progressively hostile environment,” Sheppard's attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.
Litigation alleges that Burnett and other administrators took a faith-based approach to management of the agency and that Burnett’s religious faith was a guiding principle in management of the agency. It also accused Burnett of favoring Grace City Church members who were employees over the ones that weren't.
To read the lawsuit in its entirety click here.
Dominick Bonny of Dominick Bonny Reports contributed to the above article.