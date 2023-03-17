SOAP LAKE - A couple of thieves likely wish they would have gassed up their getaway vehicle before loading up a stolen lawn mower they allegedly ripped off from a Soap Lake home on Thursday.
At around 5 p.m., Grant County Sheriff's officials were notified about a burglary that had occurred at a property at 2052 Road 20-Northeast.
The reporting party told dispatchers he saw two men on his late father's property via security camera. The caller says the thieves loaded up his dad's lawn mower into their pickup truck, rummaged through another vehicle on the property and left.
During their investigation, sheriff's officials discovered that the getaway truck was low on fuel and the thieves stole loose change from another vehicle on the property to pay for gas.
Moments after authorities were notified of the theft, they spotted the suspect vehicle at the Gas N' Go fuel station down the road from the victim's property; deputies spotted the suspects fueling up their vehicle.
After interviewing the pickup’s occupants, neither of whom could offer a verifiable story about the lawn mower, Deputies arrested 43-year-old Troy Hughes of Moses Lake and 43-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez of Moses Lake. They face possible charges of second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree theft, and second-degree vehicle prowling.