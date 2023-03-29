MATTAWA - A state budget proposed for the 2023-2025 biennium would cover the cost of improvements to the Port of Mattawa’s Event Center. State representatives who are part of Washington’s House have set aside $361,000 for the event center in their soon-to-be considered budget.
The $361,000 in funding will be used to upgrade the Event Center to accommodate the fast-growing southern Grant County area (Mattawa and Desert Aire), as there is a rapidly increasing demand for business conferences and meetings, community events, education and training space and classrooms, and a gathering hall for community needs.
In particular, the funding will be used by the Port of Mattawa to make some necessary improvements to the exterior of the Event Center, such as expanding and upgrading the Event Center parking lot by doing the following:
· Leveling, grading and gravel of the Event Center parking lot;
· Asphalt paving of the Event Center parking lot;
· Security and fencing around the Event Center parking lot;
· Adding seven (7) light poles to the Event Center parking lot.
This critical upgrade project will allow the Port of Mattawa to better serve the community’s meeting and conference needs, by providing a safe external area around the Event Center with expanded and better parking, as well as a security fence and more and improved external lighting.
As the south Grant County area (Mattawa and Desert Aire) has been growing quickly and is nearly 50 miles away from larger communities, there is a growing need for a suitable venue/facility in Mattawa that can host larger-sized community events and business meetings and conferences.
As a result, upgrading the Port of Mattawa Event Center is expected to increase tourism, business and community meetings, and education and training events in south Grant County, which will in turn boost sales tax revenues for the Mattawa area, and help to increase existing restaurant and catering revenues, and attract hotel development and more restaurant development in the Mattawa area.