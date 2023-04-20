OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are working to figure out who threw large rocks onto state Route 26 near Othello, one of which went through the windshield of a flatbed truck and hit the driver.
Deputies say the incident occurred Wednesday morning, about two miles west of Othello, as a driver was heading home from moving beehives. The driver saw two people jump out of the ditch bank and hurl two large rocks onto the road.
The driver had minor injuries when one rock when through the windshield and hit him, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and are looking for any information or witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-659-1222.