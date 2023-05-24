TONASKET - Toxic smoke continues to waft out of a salvage yard that was the site of a larger fire at one point during the overnight.
At around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Okanogan County officials say an RV behind a shop in the junkyard caught fire and spread to the shop. The fire was eventually transmitted to other areas of the yard where cars, tires and a variety of other debris is located.
The fire continues to burn and smolder in the 3200 block of US 97 south of O'Neil Road, north of Tonasket as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the volume of toxic smoke emanating from the salvage yard put the town of Tonasket at risk, prompting a public alert from Okanogan County to residents living south of the fire.
Firefighters left the scene at 3 a.m., but were unable to get to get access to the most interior portions of the fire due to debris. Crews say they'll need to eventually pull apart debris and remove it from the yard in order to put out the fire completely.
Okanogan County has reached out to the department of health and the department of ecology for consultation on the matter.
No one was hurt in the fire, other than the owner of the property who suffered from smoke inhalation.