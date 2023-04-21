Potato food processing powerhouse Lamb Weston has a new Chief Operating Officer. Effective May 29, 2023, Mike Smith will assume the role as the company’s COO. Smith was promoted to the position after joining the company in 2007.
Smith has been a key leader at Lamb Weston since joining the company in 2007. Most recently, he led the North American Foodservice and Retail businesses to record sales and launched award-winning innovation as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Foodservice, Retail, Marketing & Innovation. He previously led strategy development for the company as Senior Vice President, Growth & Strategy, a role that included accountability for the company’s global Research, Innovation and Marketing organizations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.
In this newly created position, Smith will have accountability for the Commercial, Supply Chain, Agriculture, Marketing and Innovation organizations for the company.
“Creating this role helps position Lamb Weston for further growth by integrating our global operating teams, providing a truly end-to-end view of our entire business that we believe will unlock new efficiencies and scalable growth opportunities,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Werner. “Mike is a proven leader at Lamb Weston whose numerous contributions have driven strong growth across multiple areas of our business. I’m confident he will provide a critical global perspective on the business and continue to deliver strong results in this new position.”
In connection with Smith’s new role, effective May 29, 2023, Sharon Miller will become President, North America, and Marc Schroeder will become President, International, both reporting to Smith. Gerardo Scheufler also will report to Smith in his role as the company’s Chief Supply Chain Officer.
Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world.
Lamb Weston’s local food processing plants and storage facilities can be locally in locations such as: Quincy, Warden, and Connell.
Lamb Weston is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.