LAKE WENATCHEE - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced the start of the sockeye salmon season at Lake Wenatchee. Commenced on July 26 and expected to run until August 31, the season offers anglers the chance to catch four sockeye salmon per day, providing they exceed 12 inches in length.
The season's opening was confirmed in a news release from the WDFW. Anglers who have a two-pole endorsement are allowed to use two poles, with each line accommodating up to three barbless hooks. However, the use of bait or scent is strictly forbidden, and fishing activities must cease at sunset.
Recent counts at Tumwater Dam and Columbia River dams indicate a healthy surplus of harvestable sockeye heading for Lake Wenatchee. The numbers significantly exceed the natural-spawning-escapement goal of 23,000 fish, providing a promising forecast for the season.
In response to the season opening, Lake Wenatchee State Park is modifying its operating hours from 6:30 a.m. until dusk to the earlier time of 4 a.m., extending to dusk. The new hours are intended to allow registered campers exclusive access to the park from dusk until 4 a.m., during the sockeye fishery. Visitors are urged to review the Lake Wenatchee State Park alerts for additional information.
The WDFW will closely monitor the fishery throughout the season. It warned that the season might face sudden closure, depending on harvest rates and the number of anglers. For updates on the sockeye season, the public is advised to refer to the department's website regularly.
The sockeye salmon, a favorite among many anglers, is known for its strength and its bright red color during the spawning season. Its abundance this year provides a unique opportunity for local and visiting fishers to experience the thrill of the catch against the backdrop of the beautiful Lake Wenatchee.