OROVILLE - Firefighters from Lake Wenatchee near Leavenworth are crediting themselves for saving four baby quails from the Eagle Bluff Fire near Oroville in Okanogan County this week.
Firefighters say they were battling the blaze when they noticed the baby birds huddled together and not moving as they were dangerously close to the flames.
Firefighters picked up the babies and put them in a box and continued establishing containment line.
When they got a break, firefighters say the looked around for the mother and found her with seven other chicks.
Firefighters say the baby birds were reunited with their family and all is well.