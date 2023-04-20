EPHRATA - Carniceria La Nueva Market in Ephrata will close for business on Saturday to feed the community in hopes of fundraising enough money to help the family who lost their 18-year-old daughter, Mya Avila, to a car crash near Ephrata last Saturday.
La Nueva will hold a asada (steak) and adobada (spicy pork) taco feed on Saturday, April 22 in the market's parking lot. La Nueva is located at 365 Basin Street SW.
100% of proceeds will go towards support of Mya's family.
The fundraising taco feed begins at noon and lasts until 3 p.m.
La Nueva's owners say a friend of the Avila family reached out to them asking for help and they obliged.