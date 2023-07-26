ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County has received a significant financial boost from the state's Recreation and Conservation Office. A generous grant of $14 million will be put towards the preservation of an extensive area known as Springwood Ranch. The Trust for Public Land will administer these funds and manage the 3,600-acre conservation project.
Located near Thorp, Springwood Ranch was previously owned by the celebrated cattle rancher and restaurateur Stuart Anderson. Anderson is the founder of the Black Angus Steakhouse restaurant chain spanning up and down the west coast and the southwest.
The ranch is uniquely positioned between Interstate 90 and the Yakima River, extending from Thorp to Elk Heights. This wide expanse of land encompasses an array of landscapes, from irrigated agricultural fields and pasture to shrub steppe. It also includes the lower part of the Taneum Creek where it merges with the Yakima River.
The property is strategically located next to other protected lands and close to the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, which makes it a key player in the larger regional ecosystem. In addition to preserving diverse streambank and shrub steppe habitats, this extensive conservation effort aims to protect the habitats of salmon and other fish species.
Moreover, the conservation of this land has the potential to provide significant water management benefits. By enabling water storage, the project could ensure consistent water flows necessary for migrating fish and extend the irrigation season for pro-ratable water users in the region.
The state's significant financial contribution marks a major victory for conservationists, local farmers, and the broader Kittitas community. By preserving this vibrant mix of landscapes and sustaining critical habitats, the conservation of Springwood Ranch will enhance the region's ecological health and resilience.
Preserving the Springwood Ranch is expected to have significant long-term benefits, contributing to the state's goals for biodiversity conservation, sustainable water management, and environmental resilience in the face of climate change.