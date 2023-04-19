KENNEWICK - Kennewick Police are disclosing more about the motorcycle crash that killed 21-year-old Elias Cervantes of Moses Lake on April 14. Further details about the incident were imparted to the media following public outcry from bystanders who allege that initially live-saving response from police was botched.
Source ONE News spoke to Kennewick Police Commander Christian Walters who broke down the events leading up to the crash, the condition of the crash victim and particulars about initial life savings efforts from police and firefighters.
"First and foremost, we want to offer our sincerest condolences to family and friends of Elias Cervantes," Commander Walters told Source ONE News.
Walters says the initial report about the crash came in at 18:51:16 (6:51 p.m. and 16 seconds). Kennewick Police arrived at 18:57:19 (6:57 p.m. and 19 seconds) and Kennewick Fire arrived at 18:59:52 (6:59 p.m and 52 seconds).
Walters says the police were informed by a reporting party that Cervantes was riding his sport bike, without a helmet, back and forth on Paul Parrish Drive when the crash happened. The reporting party told police that Cervantes was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit of 25 mph when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the front wheel of the bike to strike the curb and go over it; the rear wheel did not go over the curb. Cervantes was flung from his motorcycle, striking his head on a concrete and rock sign on the side of the road.
When police arrived, it was confirmed that Cervantes was not wearing a helmet and he was found face down in the grass next to the road with his head resting on the curb. Per protocol, police informed bystanders to get back so they could perform life-saving measures without interference.
Providing a third-party perspective, Quincy Police Chief Ryan Green says if police are the first emergency responders at a scene where a victim has sustained life-threatening injuries, they must respond accordingly in order to try to save a person's life prior to the arrival of paramedics in an effort to keep them alive long enough for EMTs to arrive. Police arrived to find citizens applying pressure to Cervantes' head wound.
Police say the severity of Elias' head wound was so severe, both blood and grey matter were secreting from it. Grey matter is the outer most layer of the brain.
Police say they needed to roll Cervantes on to his back in order to perform CPR. Walters say police performed CPR on him for one minute and firefighters took over upon arrival. Cervantes was declared dead a short time later.
A GoFundMe that speaks highly of Cervantes has been created to benefit Elias' family.
"He was a great dad, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend! His beautiful smile would light up a room. His love for all will always be remembered. He will forever be in our hearts and he will truly be missed. He is in the sky and stars watching over his family and friends. With all his struggles in life he is in a better place!"
Devin Perez of Moses Lake was a friend of Elias' in high school.
"When I had surgery during sophomore year, Elias would always check up on me and ask when I was coming back to school. Elias had a great sense of humor and would always make anyone laugh, even if you were having a shitty day. He would always roast me in class and he was hilarious, I gotta admit it and I could never come up with anything to say back cause he would roast me 10x harder. No matter who you were, Elias was the realest person and was nice to everyone, including me. He would always tell me what I should do with my hair and how to style it. He would always give me valuable advice."
Memorial in honor of Cervantes has been set up at the sign he collided with in Columbia Park.
Cervantes leaves behind a young son.