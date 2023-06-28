Firework sales went live on Wednesday, June 28 in Washington state.
The sales and discharge period coincide with each other each day until 11 p.m.and after 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 29 through July 3.
On July 4, people celebrating can light off fireworks from 9 a.m. until midnight, but the sales timetable for that day will remain the same.
July 5 will be the last day of firework sales and legal discharge of fireworks. Sales on that day span from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with firework detonation allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In Grant County, fireworks are not allowed in Marine View, Marine View Heights, Crescent Bar, Desert Aire (except Desert Aire Park) The Gorge and the Gorge campground.
In Chelan County, the use of personal fireworks is not allowed in any of the unincorporated areas of Chelan County, as well as the cities of Cashmere, Wenatchee and Leavenworth and on federal lands.
Douglas County has completely banned the sales and use of fireworks in all cities and unincorporated areas.
The county of Kittitas prohibits the ignition or discharge of fireworks within the unincorporated areas of Kittitas County except between the period from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4th.
People using fireworks must remember there may be legal consequences to injuries or fires caused by the irresponsible use of fireworks. Consequences range from being charged with malicious mischief to assault or a gross misdemeanor for possession of legal explosive devices such as fireworks that have been tampered with or altered. A gross misdemeanor can bring a fine of up to $5,000 and/or one year in prison.
It is extremely important to know the difference between a legal consumer firework and a dangerous explosive device. Items such as M-80s, M-100s, and blockbusters are not fireworks, they are federally banned explosives.
Devices which are illegal to possess in Washington State Include:
- Altered Fireworks
- Bottle Rockets
- Cherry Bombs
- Fire Crackers/Chasers
- Homemade Devices
- M-80s, M-100s, and Larger
- Missiles and Rockets
- Pipe Bombs
- Tennis Ball Bombs