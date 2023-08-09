CLE ELUM - A frightening sequence of events unfolded last night when a 16-year-old male from Everett stole a silver Hyundai Sonata and embarked on a reckless and destructive joyride, which culminated in his arrest near Thorp on Cemetery Road.
The Cle Elum/Roslyn Police Department (CEPD) responded to reports of erratic driving and a collision in the Safeway parking lot in Cle Elum shortly before 10:00 pm on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the driver of the Hyundai made a dangerous attempt to assault a d by driving straight at him, narrowly missing as the officer lunged out of the way.
The Hyundai then sped off onto the freeway, almost causing another accident, and shortly thereafter struck a guardrail. The suspect continued driving east on Interstate 90 with complete disregard for public safety. A pursuit was initiated, involving State Patrol Troopers and Sheriff’s Deputies, due to attempted assault on the Sergeant and suspected intoxicated driving.
The chase escalated as deputies deployed spike strips in the Elk Meadows area toward Thorp, causing the vehicle's tires to deflate and eventually come apart. The vehicle was abandoned near Thorp Cemetery Road, and both the driver and his 15-year-old female passenger fled on foot into surrounding fields.
The young female passenger, from Snohomish County, was quickly apprehended. She provided information to deputies about the driver, including his drug use of ‘blues’ (fentanyl) and that the Hyundai was stolen earlier that day. Evidence of drug use was found in the car, including burnt foil and a smashed passenger window, and parts of the broken ignition were discovered on the driver's side floorboard.
A two-hour search for the young male ensued, involving a FLIR-equipped drone and foot patrols, but initially proved unsuccessful. However, a break in the case came when a Thorp area resident reported that the young man had asked to use their phone and admitted his involvement in the police activity. When he realized that 911 had been called, he fled again but was soon located on Thorp Cemetery Road by KCSO deputies and taken into custody.