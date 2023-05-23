WENATCHEE - After multiple delays, a jury trial has been set for a Wenatchee business owner accused of child rape and molestation. Court records show that a June 20 trial date has been scheduled for 41-year-old Michael Berggren.
Berggren is out of jail after posting his $85,000 bond.
Berggren is charged in both Chelan and Douglas counties with nine total charges, including five counts of child rape and four counts of child molestation. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges in both counties.
Berggren was taken into custody on March 25, 2022 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia River Drug Task Force. He was being held on a combined $1.1 million bail until posting the bond amount.
The victim, an underage family member, was interviewed the day prior to Berggren’s arrest by investigators. According to court records, the alleged sexual crimes were committed between 2011 and 2020 when the victim was between the ages of 5 and 12 and occurred at his home and other locations.
Berggren is the owner of Berggren's Backyard Oasis Pool and Spa Services in Wenatchee.