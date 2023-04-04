SPOKANE - A federal jury has ruled in favor of ex-Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort employees who sued their former employer for wrongful termination.
Former resort manager Peter Sharp and resort chef Reginald 'Nick' Blair were hired in March 2018 and were fired in June 2018 after both filed a wage complaint with the Department of Labor & Industries against the resort in June 2018. The defendants in the case, Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort and its owner, Sherry Xiao, deny all claims made by Blair and Sharp and deem both as "untrustworthy," according to court documents.
Court documents listed the wrongdoings alleged by Sharp and Blair against the resort which include: breach of contract, willful withholding of wages, overtime violations in violation of federal and state law, religious harassment in violation of federal and state law, national origin harassment in violation of federal and state law, retaliation in violation of federal and state law, and wrongful discharge (termination) in violation of public policy.
The jury trial heard in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington concluded on April 3 with Sharp and Blair winning their case against their former employer, barring appeal from the defendant.
The jury found that Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort when it terminated Sharp and Blair, it violated their legal right to file of Labor & Industries wage complaints against the resort after they felt they were shorted on 'entitled' compensation.
In judgement for statutory damages, Sharp and Blair are each entitled to $10,000.
As for the civil judgement, the jury awarded Blair $3,750 and Sharp $3,000. That's a total of $13,750 for Blair and $13,000 for Sharp.