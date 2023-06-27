In a ruling on Friday, Judge Allyson Zipp of Thurston County rejected a request by plaintiffs from Eastern Washington to halt the implementation of a new state law that bans the sale of specific semi-automatic weapons. This decision follows a previous denial in a separate federal court case earlier this month.
The lawsuit, originally filed for a statewide temporary restraining order in Grant County, was later transferred to Thurston County. The plaintiffs involved in the case include Millard Sales, a gun store in Ephrata; Guardian Arms, a gun store in Moses Lake; the Alliance for Gun Responsibility; the Silent Majority Foundation based in Pasco, and six individuals, including Edgar Salazar.
Edgar Salazar, listed as the owner of Guardian Arms Training, is a detective with the Moses Lake Police Department. He gained recognition for his actions in a recent incident at a campground near The Gorge Amphitheatre, where he shot and apprehended James M. Kelly, who is accused of using a pistol to kill two people and injure three others during a concert at the venue. Salazar's bravery and quick response were praised by the Silent Majority Foundation, which thanked him for his "quick, courageous, and decisive action."
The Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, both Democrats, had requested the state legislature to take action in banning the sale of assault weapons. The new law, which went into effect on April 25 after being signed by Governor Inslee, prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons in the state. However, the law does not restrict the possession of these weapons by individuals who already own them. There are exemptions in the law for sales to law enforcement and the military.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson expressed his satisfaction with the court's decision, highlighting that he had initially proposed the ban in 2017 following a mass shooting at a house party in Mukilteo, Washington, where a military-style rifle and high-capacity magazine were used.
No information has been released suggesting that James M. Kelly, the suspect in the Gorge campground shooting, possessed an assault weapon during the incident. Kelly, 26, was a fire support specialist assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment in the U.S. Army.
In response to the court ruling, the Silent Majority Foundation invited its followers to gather at the Thurston County Courthouse on Friday to offer prayers and peaceful support to the plaintiffs involved in the case.