EPHRATA – Dr. Brandon Penix, physician and owner of Northwest Medical Group in Moses Lake, is no longer a Grant County Public Hospital District candidate heading into this year’s general election.
On Tuesday, Grant County Superior Court Judge Tyson Hill gave the directive to Grant County’s auditor to halt Penix’s candidacy for Grant County Public Hospital District 3 Commissioner Position No. 1 after it was discovered that Penix did not reside within the district he was running for.
Attorney Alan White brought the matter forth in the case of William Alan White v. Grant County et al. (and others). White’s claim was filed as a private-sector attorney, not as a Samaritan Hospital Commission board member.
Court documents show that Penix had listed his office as a residence when he registered to vote and filed for candidacy. Penix recorded the 821 Broadway Avenue office because he occasionally slept there after separating from his wife in 2023.
On July 12, 2023, Allison Russell, a registered voter in Grant County, filed a registration challenge hearing with the auditor’s office. The auditor found that Penix did not meet the residency requirement to be a commissioner in the hospital district he was campaigning for.
Subsequently, White filed a legal complaint seeking injunctive relief and a declaratory judgment challenging the certification primary election results.
Per the Sept. 5 hearing in Grant County Superior Court, the presiding judge ordered that Penix not be placed on the official ballot for the November 2023 Grant County General Election.
It was also found that the auditor’s office did not commit fraud or wrongdoing and acted within the requirements of its administrative duties.
Penix’s former opponents, Elliot DeLong and Katherine Christian, have advanced to the general election. Penix released the following statement after Tuesday’s ruling:
My family and I would like to thank all of the voters who selected Dr. Brandon Penix for Grant County Hospital District Commissioner during the 2023 Primary Election. Although my name has been removed from the general election ballot, my passion to promote a thriving healthcare industry for our families and our community has never burned brighter! I strongly encourage anyone that voted for me in the Primary Election to now cast their votes for Elliott DeLong and Joseph Akers as they challenge the incumbents for hospital board seats at Samaritan Healthcare. These two pro-hospital, pro-Samaritan employee, local professionals have my full endorsement, and from my perspective as an Army Veteran, independent Physician, and private business owner in Moses Lake I am confident they are our community’s best choices for positive change for the future of healthcare.
Further, I am donating to Mr. DeLong’s and Mr. Akers’s general election campaigns and am asking our neighbors to take action during this upcoming election! We don’t have the support of public funds like the incumbents, so we need your help. Please look for Elliott DeLong and Joseph Akers campaign information on Facebook, and let us know if you’d like to donate, support us at public events, or even place yard signs. It takes a village to make change, and we want you to be part of our what’s best for our growing community!