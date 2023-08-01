EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF) is excited to announce the appointment of Jennifer DeChenne as the new CBF Accountant and Community Impact Coordinator and Jennifer is an Ephrata native and a 1991 graduate of Ephrata High School, who later earned a BA in Accounting from Washington State University.
Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent six years in public accounting followed by a 22-year tenure at her family business, The Grant County Journal. Her deep roots in the community are further evidenced by her roles on boards such as the Ephrata Rotary Club, Tiger Boosters, and Friends of the Ephrata Library.
At CBF, Jennifer will work closely with Finance Director Jacquie Hunt, leveraging her accounting expertise and community engagement experience to amplify the foundation's community impact initiatives. The CBF team warmly welcomes Jennifer and looks forward to her contributions.