EPHRATA - After dedicating over two decades to Tiger Athletics, Ephata Varsity Baseball Coach, Jason Laugen, has announced his decision to resign from his position. His longstanding contribution to the baseball program spans 21 years, with 17 of those as the head coach and the initial four as an assistant to the then coach, Dave Johnson.
During his tenure, Laugen played a pivotal role in shaping both the athletic and personal development of many young players. His leadership witnessed several noteworthy moments for Ephata baseball. The team advanced to the State Quarterfinals in 2022, secured the North Central Region Title in 2021, and achieved the District Champion title with a state-qualifying team in 2007.
With Laugen's decision to step down, Tiger Athletics has opened the position of head baseball coach. Applications are welcomed from both within the district and outside, ensuring a diverse pool of candidates. Those interested have until September 20th to submit their applications.
The community and team now look ahead to the future, anticipating the next chapter of Ephata's baseball journey.