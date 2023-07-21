OROVILLE - Jack Black was back in Okanogan County this week likely visiting his dad when he decided to pick up some pizza, a lot of pizza, in Oroville.
The famed actor and musician dropped by Hometown Pizza and Pasta on Thursday.
Owner Sarai Garfias says Black was with his son when he purchased and picked up eight pizzas. Garfias described Black being "super nice," "chill" and "laid back."
Garfias says Black and his family have supported local businesses throughout Okanogan County for about 30 years.
Jack's father, Tom Black and his wife, live in the Tonasket area; Jack visits him regularly.
Staff at Hometown Pizza and Pasta got the 'ok' from Jack to pose in a photo with him to post on social media.