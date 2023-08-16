There isn't anything 'hazy' about why we are seeing smoke settle in to the region, but a degree of uncertainty remains as meteorologists try to predict when it will dissipate.
Atmospheric experts say smoke yields are optimal due to triple digit or near-triple-digit temperatures this week.
Most of the smoke seen in the lowlands between Wenatchee and Moses Lake is coming from the Sourdough and Dome Peak fires in the northern portion of the Cascade Mountain range. Smoke from fires in southern British Columbia and the Idaho panhandle is also drifting into the state.
According to the Department of Ecology's air monitoring index, the area with the worst air quality in Grant County is in Quincy with a rating that indicates the air is 'unhealthy for sensitive groups.' Air quality is also unhealthy for some in the Chelan area and 'unhealthy' as far south as Omak in Okanogan County.
An Air Quality Alert is being issued for Chelan and Okanogan counties that will extend through Friday.
According to the Department of Ecology's smoke forecast, the haze is predicted to lift away by Sunday with coinciding lower temperatures.