EPHRATA - The city of Ephrata will be bustling with baseball players and fans this weekend. For the first time in its long history, the city will host high school state championship games. The city has been the site of countless Babe Ruth World Series games over the years, but never a state championship game.
This Memorial Day weekend, the baseball capital of Grant County will host the state 1B and 2B state baseball championship games.
Semifinal games are scheduled to begin Friday, May 26 and state championship games will be held Saturday, May 27 at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium at Ephrata High School.
10:00 a.m.
1:00 p.m.*
4:00 p.m.*
7:00 p.m.*
Game 1: Mount Vernon Christian vs. Liberty Christian (1B Competition)
Game 2: Naselle vs. Desales (1B Competition)
Game 3: Adna vs. Toutle Lake (2B Competition)
Game 4: Tri-Cities Prep vs. Brewster (2B Competition
Saturday, May 27
10:00 a.m.
1:00 p.m.*
4:00 p.m.*
7:00 p.m.*
1B 3rd/4th Place Game - Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
2B 3rd/4th Place Game - Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4
Championship Game - Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Championship Game - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
Tickets for all games are available online. Tickets sold at the door must be purchased with a credit/debit card.
All Tournament Tickets: https://gofan.co/app/events/978167?schoolId=WIAA
Single Day Pass, Friday, May 26: https://gofan.co/app/events/978098?schoolId=WIAA
Single Day Pass, Saturday, May 27: https://gofan.co/app/events/971531?schoolId=WIAA
Johnson-O’Brien Stadium was selected by WIAA officials based on its reputation as one of the best high school baseball venues in the Pacific Northwest and for the staff’s experience hosting quality tournaments. New stadium grandstands were installed in the fall of 2021, and the infield was redone in August 2022 with laser leveling, new soil, a new pitching mound and a redone home plate area.