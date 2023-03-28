WENATCHEE - An exceptional season of snow in the mountains, combined with snow-generating technology is making skiing through April 30 possible on Mission Ridge above Wenatchee.
On Tuesday, the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced that it was extending its season to 135 days of operation for the first time since the 1996-1997 ski season.
Skiers and snowboarders will be able to shred snow everyday through April 9 as well as each Saturday and Sunday through April 30.
Season Passes for the 2023/2024 winter season at Mission Ridge go on Sale Thursday, March 30th at 8 a.m.
Other ski areas like Stevens Pass and The Summit at Snoqualmie will close on April 16.