ROYAL CITY - Nearly two weeks after Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick concluded its investigation into a controversial-looking assembly activity that went viral, a local educator was willing to weigh in on the video that sparked outrage.
In late March, the middle school conducted a pre-spring break assembly that featured an activity involving students and teachers licking marshmallow cream off plexiglass. One side of the glass was licked by students and the other side was school staff.
The competitive activity was captured on camera, resulting it to go viral on social media. The video of the activity sparked public outrage among parents and communities, prompting an internal investigation that found that the event was “innocent and not ill-intended.”
Two weeks after the Kennewick School District released the results of its investigation, Source ONE News approached Royal School District Superintendent Roger Trail in hopes of soliciting his thoughts on the matter.
“It doesn’t look well when you see a video like that with students and staff.,” Trail told Source ONE News. “It’s a good reminder in check our own practices when it comes assembly events."
The Kennewick School District will not release any additional info about its investigation for confidentiality reasons.