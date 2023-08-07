The federal government has asserted a lien of exactly $12,550,711.74 against Cody Easterday and his wife Debby of Basin City for personal taxes, according to a federal lien filed in Franklin County.
The information is credited to the Northwest News Network.
Cody Easterday, who is currently serving an 11-year sentence in a federal prison in California for swindling Tyson Fresh Meats and King County-based company Segale out of more than $244 million dollars of cattle, is now facing additional financial complications. The Easterday "Ghost Herd" saga, involving some of the largest American farmers like Bill Gates and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has left a trail of legal and financial challenges.
The $12.5 million dollar lien affects everything Cody and Debby Easterday own, including property, houses, vehicles, and even future earnings. The document states that the lien arises from taxes owed in 2021, a year of significant financial upheaval for the couple, with Easterday Farms and Easterday Ranches going into federal bankruptcy. The same year, the couple's businesses sold assets, including the “North Lot” feedlot north of Pasco for $10 million and a set of farms in Benton County for about $210 million dollars.
The federal lien establishes the government's right to money from the couple before other subsequent creditors. According to IRS documents, the federal government may seize property 30 days after sending a "Notice of Intent to Levy" and informing the couple of their right to a hearing. The notice sternly warns: “If you don’t pay your overdue taxes, make other arrangements to satisfy the tax debt, or request a hearing within 30 days of the date of this notice, we may seize your property.”
The exact origin of the additional taxes is uncertain. However, the Easterdays have other assets that were never brought into the bankruptcy, including Easterdays' produce company and giant produce sheds in Franklin County. Some of the Easterday children are also involved in a troubled mega-dairy near Boardman, Oregon and are actively farming under the name Triple E Farms.
In an emailed statement, Cody and Debby Easterday’s lawyer, Jeffrey Misley of Portland, Oregon, explained that the tax obligations and liabilities arose from the sale of assets during the bankruptcy process. He also clarified that all of Cody and Debby Easterdays’ assets were contributed and liquidated to pay creditors' claims, and that Debby Easterday is working to resolve any remaining issues with the taxing agencies.