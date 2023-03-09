OMAK - A 17-year-old Omak boy faces first-degree assault charges after a stabbing incident that took place near Omak High School last month.
Okanogan County’s prosecutor says the suspect in the stabbing will now be charged as an adult.
On Feb. 27 at 2:26 p.m., Omak Police say a group of students were hanging out near the high school when someone in the group was asked to leave during a verbal conflict. Police say the person who was asked to go away pulled out of a knife and began stabbing one of the group members who was also 17.
The victim was stabbed multiple times including once in the neck and in the chest, causing one of their lungs to collapse. The victim was assisted to the school where staff were notified, and police were summoned. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment where they received surgery.
Police were not able to find the suspect, but the alleged stabber did eventually turn themselves in. They were booked into juvenile detention but have since been released.
Police learned that the suspect claims he stabbed the victim in self-defense. Police say they have had 63 involvements with the suspect prior to this latest incident.