EAST WENATCHEE – Washington State Troopers say a Wenatchee woman was under the influence when she struck and injured another motorist near East Wenatchee on Friday. What's worse is that the causing driver allegedly fled the crash scene. However, her run from the law didn't last long.
Just before 10:30 a.m., troopers say 39-year-old Daniel Wood was on SR 97 north of East Wenatchee when she struck the guardrail and turned around to head back in the opposite direction for an unknown reason. She continued on to Westbound SR 2 north of East Wenatchee and passed another vehicle going in the same direction. As she passed the vehicle on the driver’s side, Wood collided with the car causing the 67-year-old driver to go off-road, crashing into an orchard.
Wood continued on but was eventually located by authorities in the 3700 block of NW Cascade St. in East Wenatchee. The driver of the victim vehicle, Kathleen Sanchez of Omak, was injured and taken to Central Washington Hospital for treatment.
Wood likely faces charges of felony hit-and-run and DUI.