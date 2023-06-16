MOSES LAKE – Police say an intoxicated man led a line of patrol cars during a harrowing pursuit in Moses Lake early Friday.
At around 1:15 a.m., Moses Lake police say an officer was on patrol in the Basin Homes area of the city when he was nearly struck head on by an SUV. The officer attempt to stop the vehicle, observing erratic driving. When the driver failed to stop for the officer, a pursuit was initiated.
During the chase, officials say two sets of spike strips were deployed, but the suspect vehicle continued on despite all three tires being deflated.
At one point, police say the suspect driver slammed on the brakes in an attempt to get pursuing vehicles to crash. Officers utilized other pursuit intervention techniques, finally causing the vehicle to stop on Stratford Road near Stone Road.
The chase had spanned from Basin Homes into Cascade Valley before heading back up Valley to Stratford.
The suspect driver attempted to flee on foot and was quickly detained and arrested. 54-year-old John Gill of Moses Lake was booked into jail on charges of DUI, attempted vehicular assault and attempting to elude.
Officers say they found 50 fentanyl pills on Gill.