MOSES LAKE - Governor Jay Inslee was in Moses Lake on Tuesday to discuss energy, aviation, manufacturing and agriculture with local leaders.
According to a press release, Washington's governor held a series of roundtables.
Inslee held a sustainable aviation roundtable talking about clean fuel technology following the first test flight of a hydrogen-powered plane at the Grant County International Airport weeks ago. During the discussion, the governor's office deliberated on recent advancements in flight technology, funding issues and collaborative endeavors.
The second leg of Inslee discussions concerned battery manufacturing in the Moses Lake area. Battery manufactures and public utility districts were involved in talks with Inslee.
The final phase of Inslee's Moses Lake visit involved farmworkers and immigration advocates; all parties met to acknowledge worker displacement and immigration reform.