SEATTLE - In an interview with the media this week, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee explained the state's top-dollar gas prices that are now the highest in the nation. Inslee appeared in an interview on Tuesday with KIRO 7 in Seattle. Inslee admitted that the state's new cap-and-tax law is a contributor.
In Washington state, the implementation of the cap-and-tax law has introduced significant costs for companies emitting climate pollution. Previously, these companies were not required to pay any federal penalties for releasing carbon pollution in most parts of the country, as Congress had not yet approved a carbon tax or any other carbon pricing mechanism.
Under Washington's program, a "cap" has been established to limit the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. To comply with this cap, businesses are now obligated to purchase "allowances" for their emissions, which will gradually become more expensive over time.
Businesses emitting over 25,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually must acquire these allowances through auctions conducted by the Washington Department of Ecology or through the secondary market. After the cap-and-tax bill was signed into law in January 2023, the inaugural quarterly auction took place on Feb. 28, 2023.
In the future, the revenue generated from the sale of these allowances, estimated to be around $1.7 billion over the next two years, will be invested by the state legislature in initiatives aimed at further reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Inslee told KIRO 7 the pipeline that supplies oil needed for fuel production is currently shut down for maintenance.
“That has a restrained supply and that has been a significant reason for these recent cost increases,” Inslee remarked. “It’s not all this law, but we need to take an action that will prevent this gouging that is going on and the legislature is going to have this as soon as we get back there in January.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, as of February 2023, the combined gas tax in Washington State, including both state and federal taxes, amounts to $0.7078 per gallon. This places Washington State as the fifth highest in the country in terms of gas taxes, ranking behind Illinois ($0.858), California ($0.835), Pennsylvania ($0.806), and Indiana ($0.723).
The breakdown of the Washington State gas tax is as follows: The state tax accounts for $0.494 per gallon. In addition to that, there is an oil spill administration tax of $0.04 per barrel, equivalent to $0.0009523 per gallon. Furthermore, there is an oil spill response tax of $0.01 per barrel, which translates to $0.000238 per gallon. A hazardous substance tax of $1.20 per barrel, or $0.0286 per gallon, is imposed on petroleum products. Additionally, there is a "Border Zone Area Motor Fuel Tax" of $0.01 per gallon applicable to counties bordering Canada. Lastly, there is a tax on petroleum products based on their value, calculated by multiplying the value of the petroleum by 0.0015.
The cumulative total for these additional taxes in Washington State amounts to approximately $0.0298 per gallon.
Recent increases in gas prices at the pump have been attributed to scheduled maintenance work on BP's 299-mile Olympic pipeline, as reported by AAA.
“Gasoline supplies are already fairly tight with demand in the U.S. above nine million barrels a day for the fourth week in a row. Factor in the work being done on the Olympic pipeline, and that’s a recipe for rising pump prices in Oregon and Washington,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “Relatively low crude oil prices in the upper $60s and low $70s are helping to keep pump price hikes from being dramatic this week.”