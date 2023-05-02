OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee announced plans to call a special legislative session that would address the state's Blake law that would allow the statue criminalizing simple drug possession in Washington state to expire on July 1. The special session will begin May 16 and will likely last as long as it takes to get a bill passed that would address the issue and outlaw simple drug possession as a misdemeanor in Washington.
“My office and I have been meeting with legislators from all four caucuses and I am very optimistic about reaching an agreement that can pass both chambers,” Inslee said. “Cities and counties are eager to see a statewide policy that balances accountability and treatment, and I believe we can produce a bipartisan bill that does just that. Details are still being negotiated, but caucus leaders share the desire to pass a bill. I believe that starting the clock on May 16 will put us on a path to getting the job done this month.”
The so-called “Blake fix” was the only remaining must-do item legislators didn't finish during the regular legislative session that ended April 23. In 2021, the Washington Supreme Court overturned the state’s felony drug possession law. Legislators adopted a temporary misdemeanor policy that expires July 1. In the absence of a statewide policy, several cities and counties have announced their intent to pass their own ordinances which would create a confusing patchwork of policies, treatment options and penalties.