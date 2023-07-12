MOSES LAKE - Carbon transformation company Twelve and Washington Governor Jay Inslee have announced their collaboration to expand the production of E-Jet® fuel, Twelve's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The venture includes the establishment of a commercial-scale production facility in Moses Lake.
The momentous announcement was made during a press conference held at the Washington State exhibit at the 2023 Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.
E-Jet fuel, developed by Twelve, is produced utilizing the company's revolutionary carbon transformation technology. This innovative process employs only renewable energy and water to convert CO2 into chemicals and materials, replacing those traditionally derived from fossil fuels. Offering up to a 90% reduction in lifecycle emissions compared to conventional fossil-based fuels, E-Jet fuel is a drop-in synthetic alternative that integrates with existing aircraft and presents no limitations on feedstock. Supporters hail it as the most viable long-term solution to address emissions in the aviation industry. Washington state's Department of Commerce says by transitioning to E-Jet fuel, the aviation sector not only diminishes its reliance on fossil fuels but also mitigates particulate emissions and reduces the impact on neighboring communities.
During a press conference, Governor Jay Inslee expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Washington maintains its widely-recognized leadership in the aviation and aerospace industries by creating a competitive business environment that fosters technology innovation, such as carbon transformation, that will help decarbonize the global aviation industry. We're excited for Twelve to join the growing number of innovative companies that recognize everything that Washington has to offer."
Twelve's CEO and co-founder, Nicholas Flanders, shared his perspective on the groundbreaking collaboration, stating, "Commercial-scale production of E-Jet fuel is a major milestone in our mission of creating a world run on air. Washington is the perfect location for our facility, with its abundant renewable energy resources to power our carbon transformation process and longstanding global leadership in the aviation industry."
The facility in Moses Lake, is set to become a pioneering hub for the production of sustainable aviation fuel. A groundbreaking event was held on July 11, attended by Governor Inslee and various regional and local stakeholders who champion sustainable aviation fuel development in Washington state. The initial recipients of E-Jet fuel from the plant will include companies and major airlines that have established partnerships with Twelve, such as Shopify, Alaska Airlines, and Microsoft.
Twelve is an innovative chemical company designed for the climate era, specializing in carbon transformation. Twelve's technology allows it to create products using atmospheric carbon. By converting CO2 into essential chemicals, materials, and fuels that are traditionally derived from fossil fuels, they are reportedly pioneering a new approach called carbon transformation.
