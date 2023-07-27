ROCK ISLAND - Road construction has commenced on over ten miles of State Route 28, from East Wenatchee to Rock Island, marking significant improvements for the region. The project, which includes paving, re-striping, and general repairs, is split into two segments.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), crews are also integrating an advanced feature known as a sinusoidal rumble strip, or 'mumble strip'. This unique design is intended to reduce noise for nearby residents while maintaining the same level of warning for drivers offered by traditional rumble strips.
The introduction of these 'mumble strips' signifies a statewide move towards reducing noise pollution in densely populated areas. These so-called "mumble strips are like rumble strips, except not as noisy, but they are just as effective in making the driver aware that they need to correct themselves, according to WSDOT. As the community continues to grow and evolve, WSDOT aims to uphold the livability of the region. The decision to transition to these quieter rumble strips was therefore considered an easy one.
The construction work is set to take place during the night, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday, to minimize disruption.
During this period, drivers can expect flagger-controlled traffic and short delays. They may also encounter pilot cars guiding them through the construction zones, which run from Eastmont Avenue to Hadley Street and from Third Avenue to Rock Island.
Having commenced on July 17, the project is scheduled for completion in October.