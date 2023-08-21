CHELAN - A distress call on August 17th around 10:02 AM alerted the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Dispatch of an injured hiker requiring extraction in the vicinity of Fish Creek Trail.
The hiker, a 22-year-old woman, was part of a group from Outward Bound, a school that brings wilderness experiences to urban youth.
Reports stated that the woman had sustained her injuries the day before and was unable to walk. The location was pinpointed to be roughly 12.5 miles up the Fish Creek Trail, bordering the Lake Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness.
The Okanogan County Search and Rescue Coordinator quickly reached out to the person who reported the incident, and it was conveyed that contact with the injured hiker's group was made using a satellite phone. The coordinator then urged the reporting party to establish a connection with the group again, to ascertain the severity of the injury and get an exact GPS location.
Following confirmation that the situation necessitated help, and having obtained the precise location, the coordinator then liaised with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to arrange a helicopter extraction for the injured woman. To oversee the rescue, the coordinator positioned himself at Buttermilk Butte, located west of Twisp.
The operation came to a successful conclusion when, at 2:59 PM, the Spokane County Helicopter safely retrieved the woman, taking her to the Chelan Airport. Emergency Medical personnel were on standby to attend to her immediately upon arrival.
The latest updates bring relief as it's now known that the woman is on a stable path to full recovery from her injury.