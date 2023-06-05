LEAVENWORTH – A 24-year-old woman is recovering after she fell on Asgard Pass near Leavenworth on Saturday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., the woman and her 25-year-old husband, both of whom are from Texas, were about 400 feet from the summit when she tumbled, injured her hand and got soaked.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the woman went into shock and became hypothermic.
A Navy helicopter was summoned to the scene and the woman was hoisted into the helicopter and transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for treatment.
Deputies say the terrain on Asgard Pass isn't the best for hiking this time of year due to lingering snow on steep terrain.