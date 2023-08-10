Inflation in the United States is on the rise, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increasing 3.2% year-over-year in July. This is the highest inflation rate since September 2018.
The biggest driver of inflation in July was rising housing costs, which increased by 0.5%. Motor vehicle insurance also went up, as did food prices. Energy prices, on the other hand, fell slightly.
The Federal Reserve is watching inflation closely, and it is expected to raise interest rates in the coming months in an effort to cool the economy and bring inflation down. However, it is unclear how effective the Fed's actions will be in the short term.
In the meantime, consumers are feeling the pinch of rising prices. They are paying more for food, gas, and housing, and this is putting a strain on household budgets. It remains to be seen how long inflation will continue to rise, and what the long-term impact will be on the economy.
This means that prices for goods and services are going up, and this is making it more expensive to live.
While the recent uptick in inflation may be cause for concern, economists say it's not necessarily a sign that we're headed back to the days of double-digit inflation. In fact, they believe that inflation will likely start to cool off in the coming months.
Joe Brusuelas, principal and chief economist for RSM US, told the media that he expects to see "relief" from inflation in the areas of rents, new vehicles, and used vehicles. He pointed out that the shelter component of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a lagging indicator of rents, which are already starting to decline. He also noted that new forecasts from the San Francisco Fed suggest that a severe contraction in rents will occur next year.
In addition to rents, Brusuelas also expects to see inflation start to cool off in the areas of new and used vehicles. He said that the recent increase in car prices was due to a combination of factors, including supply chain disruptions and strong demand. However, he believes that these factors will start to ease in the coming months, which will lead to lower car prices.