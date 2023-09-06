In a monumental move to enhance bilateral trade relations, India will officially rescind its retaliatory tariffs on American apples and pulse crops tomorrow. This decision comes in response to an agreement reached in June between President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) warmly received the news, stating, "Business is officially open again with India and I couldn’t be more pleased. This opens up a significant growth opportunity for Washington growers in one of the world's largest markets.”
The retaliatory tariffs had devastating effects on Washington's apple export to India. From a robust $120 million in 2017, exports plummeted to a mere $1 million this season. The tariffs' impact wasn't just on paper; the Washington apple industry, which sustains 68,000 local jobs, including 40,000 apple pickers, faced immense strain.
Sen. Cantwell has been at the forefront of efforts to have these tariffs lifted, engaging in multiple dialogues with both American and Indian representatives. In January, she addressed the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo regarding the issue. A subsequent visit to India in February saw her bring up the tariff matter directly with PM Modi, who intriguingly suggested the potential of a U.S.-India Free Trade Agreement.
Ambassador Eric Garcetti, the new U.S. Ambassador to India, also found himself in discussions with Sen. Cantwell about the tariffs. Before PM Modi's U.S. visit in June, Sen. Cantwell took the initiative of penning a letter to President Biden, urging for an end to the detrimental tariffs.
The Northwest Horticultural Council recognized Sen. Cantwell's relentless efforts. Mark Powers, President of the Council, remarked, "India officially removing the 20 percent retaliatory tariff is great news for apples. We’re looking forward to rebuilding this vital market."
But it's not just the apple industry that had been suffering. The tariffs wreaked havoc on the pulse crop industry, with exports to India plunging from $180 million to barely $1 million. Notably, Washington stands as the largest U.S. producer of chickpeas and ranks third in lentil production.
Sen. Cantwell has consistently shown her advocacy for Washington state growers. Earlier this year, she called on the Biden Administration to assist U.S. potato growers in entering the Japanese market. She also hosted a significant forum in June with Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) to discuss the impending reauthorization of the Farm Bill.
With India's decision to lift the tariffs, Washington growers and the broader U.S. agricultural industry are set to experience rejuvenated trade prospects, underscoring the importance of strong international relations and the advocacy of dedicated leaders.