WILSON CREEK - Wilson Creek School District’s remote location in Grant County with very few businesses to support it actually got it noticed, recently.
The result? An unlikely ally from the big tech world.
Last week, the Wilson Creek School District was the recipient of a $1,050 donation from the Yahoo data center in Quincy. The $1,050 donation was used to pay for books for elementary students. The district got the grant from Yahoo on May 10.
The Wilson Creek School District is exceptionally small with only 10-12 students per classroom.
An additional $250 was bestowed by Yahoo to the school for its robotics club, which consists of about five students. At the start of the school year, Yahoo delivered 25 backpacks filled with school supplies. Shortly after, Yahoo donated funding for books for the district’s special education program.
The school district says Yahoo approached it about a partnership because it wants its community reach to go beyond Quincy and was looking to support smaller communities that don’t get additional opportunities for funding from local businesses.
Yahoo and Wilson Creek educators are already working on a support checklist for next school year.