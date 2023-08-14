WENATCHEE - Last Thursday, a concerning incident came to light where a man falsely posing as a Forest Service employee approached visitors in a dispersed camping area in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, demanding they pay fees directly to him.
Forest Service officials say the impostor was seen in khaki clothing resembling the uniform worn by Forest Service personnel and drove a white truck.
However, the Forest Service says it's crucial for the public to know that a genuine Forest Service employee would never ask for fees to be handed over directly to them. Instead, these fees are to be deposited by visitors into an "Iron Ranger" or, where available, an electronic payment kiosk.
Forest Service representatives further clarified that their legitimate fee collectors and protection officers will always be in an official uniform featuring the Forest Service shield. Additionally, these officers will be driving vehicles with white, federally issued license plates.
In light of this incident, the public is being urged to stay vigilant. Should anyone approach you asking for direct fee payments, visitors are advised to inform the individual that they have already made the necessary payment at the self-pay station. After such an encounter, it's essential to report the situation either to local law enforcement or by contacting the local District Office promptly.
For the public's convenience, contact numbers for district offices can be found at [https://www.fs.usda.gov/okawen/](https://www.fs.usda.gov/okawen/). The Forest Service is grateful for the cooperation and understanding of the community as they work to ensure the safety and trust of all visitors.