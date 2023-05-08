QUINCY - Alejandra Toevs says she's "trying to stay calm" despite the bad news about a roundabout project that is being redone due to a concrete pouring mistake.
Toevs owns the seasonal produce and novelty stand, White Trail Produce, at the northwest corner of the SR 28 and White Trail Rd./Rd. U intersection in Quincy.
Toevs says her popular business typically opens in mid-April but the start of business this year is delayed due to the roundabout project being constructed by the state's Department of Transportation.
The project is closing off mainstream access to the business as the project only allows west-east traffic through the roundabout.
Toevs says the road that allows access to her business is set to open before the official completion of the project. On Monday, Toevs was informed by the WSDOT that she would need to wait three more weeks before access on Road U to SR 28 would be allowed. The news given to Toevs comes after a concrete pouring error prompted a partial tear up of the project, resulting in a redo. Because of the mishaps, the project's total timeline has been extended by two weeks.
"I'm pretty upset, sad that it's going to take longer," Toevs told Source ONE News on Monday.
Toevs says the continued closure of her business is not only affecting her, but her three employees. Toevs says she also had planned to hire an additional five employees at White Trail Produce.
Toevs says she isn't planning on seeking legal recourse against WSDOT or its contractor.