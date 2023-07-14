EPHRATA - Samuel Montoya, the 51-year-old Quincy resident charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly cutting his wife's throat at the Tutti Frutti shop in Soap Lake on Thursday, made his first appearance in court on Friday.
During the court proceedings, the prosecutor characterized the crime as gruesome and despicable, highlighting the severity of the charges against Montoya. The prosecutor revealed chilling details of the incident, recounting Montoya's alleged words to his wife, "If I can't have you, no one can," before viciously attacking Alma Cielo Acevedos.
Despite the brutality of the assault, Alma is alive, prompting a smile from Montoya upon hearing the news.
According to court records, Alma told law enforcement that she and Samuel's relationship was off and on over the last couple of months and she had been seeing another man and Samuel did not like that. Court docs state that he had texted her a picture of a knife. A short time later, Samuel came through the door of the business she owns while she was working. She and Samuel began arguing about the man she was seeing. The argument escalated with Samuel suddenly stabbing Alma in the neck, resulting in her falling to the ground. Samuel stood over her and said "if I can't have you, no one can" and he stabbed her in the neck again. Alma started to fight back and got cuts on her hands from the knife. Alma says she fought until she was able to get Samuel off her and she ran out the door.
The judge presiding over the case took the allegations and the dangerous nature of the crime into account. As a result, a no-contact order was issued, ensuring Montoya will have no communication or proximity to the victim. In addition, the judge set his bond at an extraordinary $1 million, reflecting the seriousness of the charges.
Montoya's arraignment has been scheduled for July 25 at 1:30 p.m., when he will enter his plea and the court will determine the next steps in the legal process.