FILE - Boise, Idaho, resident Autumn Myers holds a sign with the Republican Party elephant symbol inside the outline of a uterus that reads, "Let's talk about the elephant in the womb," during a Planned Parenthood rally for abortion rights at the Idaho Statehouse in downtown Boise, May 14, 2022. Idaho lawmakers are considering a measure that would bar adults from taking minors to obtain an abortion without their parent's consent. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)