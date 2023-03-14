SPOKANE — An officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office arrested by Othello police in a human sex trafficking investigation has been indicted in federal court.
Koby Don Williams, a 47-year-old Ellensburg man, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of attempted online enticement. An arrest warrant was issued and Williams turned himself in to federal authorities Tuesday morning. He is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Williams was arrested by Othello police on July 26, 2022 during a human sex trafficking demand reduction sting. Investigators say Williams had agreed to pay for sex with a 13-year-old girl.
During the investigation, police learned Williams was a supervisory enforcement and removal officer with ICE. Williams’ supervisors were notified of his arrest.
Williams at the time was booked into Adams County Jail and was released the next day on his own recognizance.
The attempted online enticement charge carries a penalty of no less than 10 years and up to life in prison.