All lanes of the Interstate 90 (I-90) have reopened after a temporary closure over the weekend, a consequence of the raging Gray Fire. The shutdown was essential not only due to the fire but also because of safety concerns related to the nearby forested area.
Earlier Monday, crews were dispatched to the location to address potential hazards for travelers. They identified and successfully removed about 30 trees deemed precarious due to the fire’s impact. The swift and efficient action has ensured that the stretch of highway is safer for all users.
"Please continue to be prepared for any potential closures or delays wherever you're traveling this time of year, as they can happen with little warning," the state's Department of Transportation wrote.
I-90 between Tyler and Four Lakes were closed for multiple days due to fire hazard.