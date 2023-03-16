KENNEWICK — Hundreds of catalytic converters were seized from two Kennewick businesses in an ongoing investigation by the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Detectives and law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on Wednesday at PDX Scrap Metal located along state Route 397 in Kennewick In connection to suspected trafficking of stolen property and money laundering. The search was related to a search Wednesday morning at the Dos Tesoros Smoke Shop and a nearby home on Stratford Road near Moses Lake.
Detectives recovered 533 catalytic converters from PDX Scrap, along with raw materials from the cores of the catalytic converters and equipment used to extract the materials, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives also interviewed the primary suspect, 51-year-old Eleuterio Domingo Sanchez Vazquez, the owner of C.E.M Catalytic Converter LLC, and his daughter, 23-year-old Carolina Sanchez Villanueva, the owner of PDX Scrap Metal. Neither person was arrested and both are cooperating in the investigation. Investigators plan to forward reports to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office seeking charges when the investigation is completed.