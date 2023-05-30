WENATCHEE - It's likely a happy ending for many of the animals confiscated in one of the largest animal cruelty cases the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has ever seen.
On Tuesday, the Humane Society announced the progress made in an animal cruelty case that involved the seizure of 44 dogs and 17 birds from a Chelan County home on March 16, 2023.
As of May 29, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society has placed 36 dogs and 17 birds from that particular animal cruelty case.
Unlike their previous home, the animals are now getting proper ventilation, sanitation, fresh water and proper veterinary care. The Humane Society is now working to prove additional resources to the remaining Chihuahua puppies and dogs who are in need of additional foster, medical, and behavioral interventions. The goal is to place the remaining animals in loving homes.
“Large scale seizures of animals require investigative, behavioral, animal care, and veterinary expertise. We are proud that our organization was able to provide the necessary resources to treat and heal these animals. Our team of compassionate and experienced animal welfare professionals ensured that these dogs and birds received the loving care they so desperately needed,” said WVHS Executive Director James Pumphrey.
“This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when caring and compassionate individuals come together. Our team of humane officers working in collaboration with our behavioral, veterinary, and shelter team members were able to make a real difference in the lives of these animals,” said Sergeant Nomi Stutzman.
WVHS spent more than $14,000 to care for the animals and get them ready for a safe transition into homes. Such care would not be possible without strong community support. The organization could use your help in the following ways:
1. Consider adopting or fostering an available dog:
https://www.wenatcheehumane.org/dogs
2. Donate to support our mission:
https://www.wenatcheehumane.org/make-an-emergency-donation
3. Donate from our wish list for this confiscation: https://a.co/7X31GjD