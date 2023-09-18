Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat on Saturday, October 14 as an annular solar eclipse, commonly dubbed the "ring of fire," graces the skies of North America. This celestial event comes almost 11 years after a similar spectacle was visible over the U.S. Southwest on May 20, 2012.
Unlike the darkened skies that dominated during the total solar eclipse of August 21, 2017, the upcoming annular eclipse will showcase the moon covering only 91% of the sun's disk. This is due to the moon appearing slightly smaller than the sun in our sky, resulting in a mesmerizing halo of light - the "ring of fire."
The reason for this size discrepancy lies in the moon's elliptical orbit around Earth. At certain times each month, the moon reaches its farthest (apogee) and closest (perigee) points relative to Earth. The eclipse occurs when the moon is at a point in its orbit where it appears relatively small.
Though this event is set to be visible across North and Central America, as well as major parts of South America, the complete ring of fire will only be visible within a path of annularity that stretches from Oregon to Texas and extends further south. This path, ranging from 118 to 137 miles (190 to 220 kilometers) in width, passes through states including Oregon, northern California, northeast Nevada, central Utah, northeast Arizona, southwest Colorado, central New Mexico, and southern Texas. After traversing the U.S., the eclipse's path continues over several Central and South American nations, culminating in Brazil.
For the most dedicated observers aiming for the optimal viewing experience, the point of greatest eclipse will occur off the coast of Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Here, the "ring of fire" will be at its most brilliant, lasting an impressive 5 minutes and 17 seconds.
Safety is paramount when viewing solar events. Whether observing a partial or annular solar eclipse, it's crucial to use solar filters to protect your eyes. Eclipse glasses are essential for direct viewing, while any camera, telescope, or binocular equipment should be fitted with solar filters on their lenses.
Source: NASA