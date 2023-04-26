EPHRATA – Ephrata’s Columbia Basin Foundation’s newest employee, Kristen Elder, is now working in tandem with the philanthropic organization’s executive director, Corinne Isaak and finance director, Jacquie Hunt in a new office space thanks to a recent land donation.
In fact, CBF is hosting an open house at their new office location in the Paul Lauzier Building in Ephrata on May 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CBF is situated in a larger office space at 101 Basin Street SW. Monday’s open house will feature some sweet treats and a chance to win a raffle prize.
As far as how the 27-year-old charitable organization moved into its new workspace, it’s all thanks to the organization’s many donors, but one donor provided the charitable gift that directly allowed CBF to build staff capacity and transition to a larger office. In its annual report, the nonprofit organization recognized Ivan Bodrero, a farmer who moved from northern Utah to George, Washington in 1956. After Bodrero’s passing in 2019, his nephew, Rex Bodrero, took over his uncle’s estate and helped bestow 103 acres of Bodrero’s farmland to CBF. CBF sold the land, and the proceeds became a generous gift from the Estate of Ivan Bodrero.
“It was Rex’s Bodrero’s goal to assist CBF with operations and growth, thus the gift allowed CBF to fund a new staff position, upgrade our office, establish the Ivan Bodrero Agriculture Scholarship and provide grant funding to the George community,” CBF wrote in its annual report.
After working part time for CBF last year, Elder was hired as the Scholarship Director and Community Engagement Coordinator on Jan.1, 2023, and is currently managing the 67 scholarships at CBF plus coordinating community engagement efforts.
2022 was record-breaking year for CBF in terms of charitable gifts it received. CBF manages over $14 million in charitable assets and is truly a gathering place for generosity.
To become a donor and contribute to the charitable causes stewarded by CBF, visit their website at www.cbfcommunity.org.